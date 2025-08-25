An Overview of PVH's Earnings

PVH PVH will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate PVH to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99.

Anticipation surrounds PVH's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 17.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PVH's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.25 3.21 2.59 2.29 EPS Actual 2.30 3.27 3.03 3.01 Price Change % -18.0% 18.0% -4.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of PVH were trading at $79.87 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on PVH

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding PVH.

The consensus rating for PVH is Neutral, derived from 17 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $95.82 implies a potential 19.97% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Kontoor Brands, VF and Columbia Sportswear, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kontoor Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $87.0, suggesting a potential 8.93% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for VF, with an average 1-year price target of $14.2, suggesting a potential 82.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Columbia Sportswear, with an average 1-year price target of $53.0, suggesting a potential 33.64% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Kontoor Brands, VF and Columbia Sportswear, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity PVH Neutral 1.62% $1.16B -0.92% Kontoor Brands Buy 8.46% $304.84M 15.97% VF Neutral -0.47% $949.00M -8.38% Columbia Sportswear Neutral 6.14% $297.11M -0.61%

Key Takeaway:

PVH ranks in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth and gross profit, while it is at the top for return on equity.

All You Need to Know About PVH

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites, about 1,400 stores, and about 1,500 shop-in-shops and concessions. The firm also licenses its brands to third parties and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. PVH traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

PVH: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, PVH showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.62% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -2.26%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, PVH adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for PVH visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.