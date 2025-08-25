A Look at Box's Upcoming Earnings Report

Box BOX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Box will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

The market awaits Box's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 17.23% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Box's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.42 0.42 0.40 EPS Actual 0.30 0.42 0.45 0.44 Price Change % 17.0% -3.0% -8.0% 11.0%

Box Share Price Analysis

Shares of Box were trading at $31.8 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Box visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.