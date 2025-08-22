Examining the Future: Heico's Earnings Outlook

Heico HEI will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-25. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Heico to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13.

Heico bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 7.42% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Heico's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.03 0.95 0.98 0.92 EPS Actual 1.12 1.20 0.99 0.97 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 14.000000000000002% -9.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Heico's Stock

Shares of Heico were trading at $307.72 as of August 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 26.52%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Heico

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Heico.

Analysts have provided Heico with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $321.44, suggesting a potential 4.46% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and L3Harris Technologies, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and L3Harris Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity L3Harris Technologies Buy 2.40% $1.33B 2.38%

Key Takeaway:

Heico is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers, with a growth rate of 2.40%. In terms of Gross Profit, Heico is also leading with $1.33B. However, its Return on Equity is at 2.38%, which is in line with the average of its peers. Overall, Heico is performing well compared to its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit.

Delving into Heico's Background

Heico is an aerospace and defense supplier that focuses on creating replacement parts for commercial aircraft and components for defense products. In commercial aerospace, Heico is the largest independent producer of replacement aircraft parts. In the defense market, the company produces niche subcomponents used in targeting technology as well as simulation equipment, among other categories. It operates as two segments: the flight support group,or FSG, and the electronic technologies group, or ETG, both of which supply the aerospace and defense sectors to different degrees. The company is persistently acquisitive, focusing on companies in similar or adjacent markets that offer strong cash flow and profitable growth potential.

Understanding the Numbers: Heico's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Heico displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Heico's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.28%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Heico's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Heico's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.96%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Heico's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.57, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

