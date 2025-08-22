A Look at NAPCO Security Techs's Upcoming Earnings Report

NAPCO Security Techs NSSC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that NAPCO Security Techs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Investors in NAPCO Security Techs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.28% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at NAPCO Security Techs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.33 0.35 0.35 EPS Actual 0.28 0.28 0.30 0.36 Price Change % 0.0% -2.0% 4.0% -2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of NAPCO Security Techs were trading at $30.39 as of August 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on NAPCO Security Techs

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding NAPCO Security Techs.

The consensus rating for NAPCO Security Techs is Buy, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $36.0 implies a potential 18.46% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Evolv Technologies, nLight and PowerFleet, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Evolv Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential 69.3% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for nLight, with an average 1-year price target of $25.21, suggesting a potential 17.05% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PowerFleet, with an average 1-year price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential 56.4% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Evolv Technologies, nLight and PowerFleet, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NAPCO Security Techs Buy -10.77% $25.13M 6.03% Evolv Technologies Buy 29.02% $16.22M -37.93% nLight Buy 22.22% $18.46M -1.68% PowerFleet Outperform 38.04% $56.48M -2.26%

Key Takeaway:

NAPCO Security Techs ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Delving into NAPCO Security Techs's Background

NAPCO Security Technologies Inc manufactures security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. Its products are used for various applications which includes alarm systems like automatic communicators, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors mainly used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental uses. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: NAPCO Security Techs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, NAPCO Security Techs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.77% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.03%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NAPCO Security Techs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): NAPCO Security Techs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.14% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: NAPCO Security Techs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

