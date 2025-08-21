An Overview of Gold Fields's Earnings

Gold Fields GFI will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2025-08-22. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Gold Fields to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59.

Investors in Gold Fields are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.70, leading to a 2.6% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Gold Fields's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter FY 2024 H1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.67 EPS Actual 1.37 0.4 Price Change % -3.0% -8.0%

Market Performance of Gold Fields's Stock

Shares of Gold Fields were trading at $29.88 as of August 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 108.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.