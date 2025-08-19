ZIM Integrated Shipping Earnings Preview

ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-20. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that ZIM Integrated Shipping will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56.

The announcement from ZIM Integrated Shipping is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.49, leading to a 2.68% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ZIM Integrated Shipping's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.96 3.49 7.21 0.46 EPS Actual 2.45 4.66 9.34 3.08 Price Change % -3.0% -7.000000000000001% -10.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping's Stock

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping were trading at $16.17 as of August 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on ZIM Integrated Shipping

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

ZIM Integrated Shipping has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Underperform. With an average one-year price target of $14.5, the consensus suggests a potential 10.33% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Danaos, Star Bulk Carriers and Global Ship Lease, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Danaos, with an average 1-year price target of $105.0, suggesting a potential 549.35% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Star Bulk Carriers, with an average 1-year price target of $22.0, suggesting a potential 36.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Global Ship Lease, with an average 1-year price target of $33.0, suggesting a potential 104.08% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Danaos, Star Bulk Carriers and Global Ship Lease are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ZIM Integrated Shipping Underperform 28.46% $533.20M 7.39% Danaos Buy 6.43% $148.26M 3.69% Star Bulk Carriers Buy -29.89% $36.77M 0.00% Global Ship Lease Buy 8.67% $102.63M 5.80%

Key Takeaway:

ZIM Integrated Shipping ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, ZIM Integrated Shipping is at the bottom compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Financial Insights: ZIM Integrated Shipping

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: ZIM Integrated Shipping's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ZIM Integrated Shipping's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.39%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZIM Integrated Shipping's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.58%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, ZIM Integrated Shipping faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

