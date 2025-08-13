What to Expect from AmpliTech Gr's Earnings

AmpliTech Gr AMPG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AmpliTech Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in AmpliTech Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.04% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AmpliTech Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.09 -0.16 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.32 -0.12 -0.16 Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

AmpliTech Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of AmpliTech Gr were trading at $3.4 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 270.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

