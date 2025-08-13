August 13, 2025 3:02 PM 1 min read

What to Expect from AmpliTech Gr's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

AmpliTech Gr AMPG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AmpliTech Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Investors in AmpliTech Gr are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 4.04% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AmpliTech Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.09 -0.16 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.09 -0.32 -0.12 -0.16
Price Change % 4.0% 1.0% -2.0% -2.0%

AmpliTech Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of AmpliTech Gr were trading at $3.4 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 270.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for AmpliTech Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMPG Logo
AMPGAmpliTech Group Inc
$3.657.39%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.78
Growth
31.46
Quality
N/A
Value
63.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved