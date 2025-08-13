August 13, 2025 2:03 PM 1 min read

Examining the Future: Bridgeline Digital's Earnings Outlook

Bridgeline Digital BLIN is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Bridgeline Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

Anticipation surrounds Bridgeline Digital's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.10, leading to a 8.84% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bridgeline Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0 -0.05 -0.01 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.1 -0.06 0 0
Price Change % -9.0% -12.0% -14.000000000000002% 5.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Bridgeline Digital were trading at $1.49 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 68.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
