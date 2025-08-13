A Glimpse of TOMI Environmental Solns's Earnings Potential

TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TOMI Environmental Solns will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

TOMI Environmental Solns bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.93% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at TOMI Environmental Solns's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 0.01 0 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.05 0 0 Price Change % 2.0% -5.0% -7.000000000000001% -8.0%

TOMI Environmental Solns Share Price Analysis

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solns were trading at $0.9835 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.