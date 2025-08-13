August 13, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits Fennec Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fennec Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.13 -0.10 -0.03
EPS Actual -0.04 -0.06 -0.21 -0.20
Price Change % -2.0% 5.0% -2.0% -9.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals were trading at $9.24 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 62.99%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Fennec Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FENC Logo
FENCFennec Pharmaceuticals Inc
$9.10-1.57%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.77
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
18.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved