Preview: Protalix BioTherapeutics's Earnings

Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

The announcement from Protalix BioTherapeutics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Protalix BioTherapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.07 0.06 0.02 EPS Actual -0.05 0.09 0.03 -0.03 Price Change % -40.0% -4.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Tracking Protalix BioTherapeutics's Stock Performance

Shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics were trading at $1.64 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.0%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

