Uncovering Potential: 22nd Century Group's Earnings Preview

22nd Century Group XXII is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect 22nd Century Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-6.21.

Anticipation surrounds 22nd Century Group's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $18.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at 22nd Century Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -25.30 0 EPS Actual -43.47 -243.57 -838.35 -931.5 Price Change % 0.0% -8.0% -1.0% -12.0%

Market Performance of 22nd Century Group's Stock

Shares of 22nd Century Group were trading at $2.38 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 99.86%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for 22nd Century Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.