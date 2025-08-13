Uncovering Potential: AIM ImmunoTech's Earnings Preview

AIM ImmunoTech AIM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that AIM ImmunoTech will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-8.00.

Anticipation surrounds AIM ImmunoTech's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 5.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AIM ImmunoTech's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -8 -0.1 -0.09 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.1 -0.06 -0.03 Price Change % -8.0% -5.0% -12.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of AIM ImmunoTech were trading at $2.63 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 91.1%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

