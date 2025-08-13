August 13, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

Insights into TORM's Upcoming Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

TORM TRMD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TORM to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Investors in TORM are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 1.73% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at TORM's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.60 1.22 2.02
EPS Actual 0.62 0.77 1.35 2.02
Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -3.0% -1.0%

TORM Share Price Analysis

Shares of TORM were trading at $18.77 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for TORM visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

TRMD Logo
TRMDTORM PLC
$18.810.21%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
13.44
Growth
88.18
Quality
N/A
Value
94.75
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved