Insights into TORM's Upcoming Earnings

TORM TRMD is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect TORM to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57.

Investors in TORM are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 1.73% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at TORM's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.60 1.22 2.02 EPS Actual 0.62 0.77 1.35 2.02 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% -3.0% -1.0%

TORM Share Price Analysis

Shares of TORM were trading at $18.77 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

