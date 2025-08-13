Earnings Outlook For Bit Digital

Bit Digital BTBT will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Bit Digital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Bit Digital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.25, leading to a 15.53% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Bit Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.03 -0.02 -0.03 EPS Actual -0.32 0.20 -0.26 -0.09 Price Change % 16.0% 7.000000000000001% 0.0% 21.0%

Market Performance of Bit Digital's Stock

Shares of Bit Digital were trading at $3.03 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.17%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Bit Digital

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bit Digital.

With 2 analyst ratings, Bit Digital has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $7.0, indicating a potential 131.02% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Yext, Jamf Holding and SEMrush Hldgs, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Yext, with an average 1-year price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential 215.51% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Jamf Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $15.88, suggesting a potential 424.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SEMrush Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $10.5, suggesting a potential 246.53% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Yext, Jamf Holding and SEMrush Hldgs, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bit Digital Buy -17.38% $12.31M -13.38% Yext Buy 14.06% $82.38M 0.52% Jamf Holding Outperform 15.35% $132.71M -2.74% SEMrush Hldgs Neutral 19.73% $87.78M -2.40%

Key Takeaway:

Bit Digital ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative values for both metrics. It also has the lowest Return on Equity among its peers. Overall, Bit Digital lags behind its peers in terms of financial performance based on the provided data.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital Inc is engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, Ethereum staking activities and specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating bitcoin which may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions. The Company has four reportable segments: digital asset mining, cloud services, colocation services, and ETH Staking. It generates majority of its revenue from digital asset mining.

Breaking Down Bit Digital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Bit Digital faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -17.38% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Bit Digital's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -229.88%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bit Digital's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Bit Digital visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.