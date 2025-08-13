Earnings Outlook For BRF

BRF BRFS will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BRF to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

Anticipation surrounds BRF's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BRF's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.09 0.10 0.06 EPS Actual 0.12 0.07 0.11 0.11 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 0.0% 2.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of BRF were trading at $3.53 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on BRF

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BRF.

Analysts have given BRF a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $3.5, indicating a potential 0.85% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Cal-Maine Foods, Lamb Weston Hldgs and Freshpet, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Cal-Maine Foods, with an average 1-year price target of $109.33, suggesting a potential 2997.17% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Lamb Weston Hldgs, with an average 1-year price target of $63.75, suggesting a potential 1705.95% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Freshpet, with an average 1-year price target of $81.6, suggesting a potential 2211.61% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Cal-Maine Foods, Lamb Weston Hldgs and Freshpet, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Post Holdings Outperform 1.88% $596.20M 2.78% Cal-Maine Foods Neutral 72.23% $531.51M 13.86% Lamb Weston Hldgs Outperform 3.96% $342.30M 7.11% Freshpet Buy 12.51% $108.19M 1.54%

Key Takeaway:

BRF ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. BRF is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Delving into BRF's Background

BRF SA is an international producer of fresh and frozen protein foods. It operates by raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and others. The Company holds as its main brands Sadia, Perdigao, Qualy, Chester, Kidelli, Perdix, Banvit, Biofresh, and Gran Plus, present mainly in Brazil, Turkey, and Middle Eastern countries. The group has three reportable segments, being; Brazil, International, and Other segments.

BRF's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BRF displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 15.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BRF's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.22%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BRF's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: BRF's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

