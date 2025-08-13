NICE Earnings Preview

NICE NICE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect NICE to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76.

Anticipation surrounds NICE's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.44% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at NICE's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.84 2.95 2.68 2.58 EPS Actual 2.87 3.02 2.88 2.64 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% -5.0% 2.0%

Tracking NICE's Stock Performance

Shares of NICE were trading at $142.34 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on NICE

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on NICE.

The consensus rating for NICE is Outperform, derived from 16 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $210.62 implies a potential 47.97% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of ServiceTitan, Klaviyo and Pegasystems, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for ServiceTitan, with an average 1-year price target of $126.86, suggesting a potential 10.88% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Klaviyo, with an average 1-year price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential 68.21% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Pegasystems, with an average 1-year price target of $80.3, suggesting a potential 43.59% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for ServiceTitan, Klaviyo and Pegasystems, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NICE Outperform 6.20% $468.11M 3.65% ServiceTitan Buy 26.63% $148.40M -3.19% Klaviyo Buy 31.91% $221.88M -2.25% Pegasystems Buy 9.50% $274.94M 4.87%

Key Takeaway:

NICE ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into NICE's Background

NICE Ltd is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. Software is deployed primarily on the cloud, but also on premises. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone is the leading CCaaS platform providing solutions such as call routing, interactive voice response, digital self-service, and workforce engagement management. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money-laundering, and compliance solutions.

Key Indicators: NICE's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NICE's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.2% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: NICE's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.46%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, NICE adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

