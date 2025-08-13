TMC Metals Earnings Preview

TMC Metals TMC is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that TMC Metals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from TMC Metals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 10.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TMC Metals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.05 -0.06 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.05 -0.06 -0.06 Price Change % 10.0% 1.0% 4.0% 12.0%

TMC Metals Share Price Analysis

Shares of TMC Metals were trading at $5.31 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 405.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for TMC Metals visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.