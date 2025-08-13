Insights into Tapestry's Upcoming Earnings

Tapestry TPR is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Tapestry to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01.

Investors in Tapestry are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 0.61% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Tapestry's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.88 1.75 0.95 0.88 EPS Actual 1.03 2 1.02 0.92 Price Change % 1.0% -2.0% 1.0% 3.0%

Tapestry Share Price Analysis

Shares of Tapestry were trading at $110.86 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 187.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Tapestry

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Tapestry.

The consensus rating for Tapestry is Outperform, based on 8 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $115.5, there's a potential 4.19% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Lululemon Athletica, Amer Sports and Ralph Lauren, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Lululemon Athletica, with an average 1-year price target of $305.94, suggesting a potential 175.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Amer Sports, with an average 1-year price target of $42.33, suggesting a potential 61.82% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ralph Lauren, with an average 1-year price target of $329.79, suggesting a potential 197.48% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Lululemon Athletica, Amer Sports and Ralph Lauren, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tapestry Outperform 6.89% $1.21B 14.37% Lululemon Athletica Neutral 7.32% $1.38B 7.30% Amer Sports Buy 23.48% $851.10M 2.63% Ralph Lauren Outperform 13.68% $1.24B 8.64%

Key Takeaway:

Tapestry ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know Tapestry Better

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounts for about 80% of its sales and more than 90% of its operating profit. Coach products are sold through 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade, which generated 54% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2024. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Meanwhile, Tapestry's smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, is set to be sold to Caleres in the summer of 2025.

Key Indicators: Tapestry's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Tapestry's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.83%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Tapestry visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.