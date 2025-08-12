A Glimpse of LiveOne's Earnings Potential

LiveOne LVO is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect LiveOne to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from LiveOne is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LiveOne's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.06 -0.02 -0.02 Price Change % -11.0% -4.0% 4.0% 0.0%

Performance of LiveOne Shares

Shares of LiveOne were trading at $0.6011 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 60.4%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for LiveOne visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.