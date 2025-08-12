Uncovering Potential: VerifyMe's Earnings Preview

VerifyMe VRME is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect VerifyMe to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

The announcement from VerifyMe is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VerifyMe's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.04 -0.10 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.05 -0.05 -0.06 -0.03 Price Change % 1.0% -6.0% -9.0% 2.0%

Performance of VerifyMe Shares

Shares of VerifyMe were trading at $0.783 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

