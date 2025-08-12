Uncovering Potential: Intellinetics's Earnings Preview

Intellinetics INLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Intellinetics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Anticipation surrounds Intellinetics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 9.98% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Intellinetics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.09 0 0.01 0.04 EPS Actual -0.17 -0.01 -0.09 0.02 Price Change % -10.0% 8.0% -13.0% -7.000000000000001%

Performance of Intellinetics Shares

Shares of Intellinetics were trading at $11.475 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

