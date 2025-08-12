Insights Ahead: Madison Square Garden's Quarterly Earnings

Madison Square Garden MSGE will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Madison Square Garden to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.58.

Anticipation surrounds Madison Square Garden's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.08, leading to a 2.08% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Madison Square Garden's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 1.99 -0.79 -0.52 EPS Actual 0.28 1.56 -0.40 -0.53 Price Change % 2.0% 3.0% -9.0% 5.0%

Tracking Madison Square Garden's Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden were trading at $38.93 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 5.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Madison Square Garden

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Madison Square Garden.

Analysts have given Madison Square Garden a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $44.0, indicating a potential 13.02% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Madison Square Garden, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Madison Square Garden are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Madison Square Garden Neutral 6.20% $103.59M 80.95%

Key Takeaway:

Madison Square Garden ranks in the middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. The company also leads in gross profit margin, showcasing efficient cost management. However, its return on equity is lower compared to its peers, suggesting potential for improvement in utilizing shareholder equity.

Delving into Madison Square Garden's Background

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp provides live entertainment, delivering unforgettable experiences while forging deep connections with diverse and passionate audiences. The company's portfolio includes a collection of world-renowned venues - New York's Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre - that showcase a broad array of sporting events, concerts, family shows, and special events for millions of guests annually. In addition, the company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, which has been a holiday tradition for 89 years.

A Deep Dive into Madison Square Garden's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Madison Square Garden's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Madison Square Garden's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Madison Square Garden's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 80.95%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Madison Square Garden's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Madison Square Garden's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 126.45. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Madison Square Garden visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.