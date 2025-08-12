Preview: Sapiens Intl Corp's Earnings

Sapiens Intl Corp SPNS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sapiens Intl Corp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

The market awaits Sapiens Intl Corp's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sapiens Intl Corp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.36 0.38 0.36 EPS Actual 0.37 0.37 0.37 0.37 Price Change % 0.0% 3.0% -3.0% -1.0%

Performance of Sapiens Intl Corp Shares

Shares of Sapiens Intl Corp were trading at $28.77 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Sapiens Intl Corp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.