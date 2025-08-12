August 12, 2025 11:01 AM 1 min read

An Overview of Kimball Electronics's Earnings

Kimball Electronics KE is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Kimball Electronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19.

Investors in Kimball Electronics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.08, leading to a 24.95% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.19 0.22 0.27 0.44
EPS Actual 0.27 0.29 0.22 0.33
Price Change % 25.0% 1.0% 6.0% -11.0%

Market Performance of Kimball Electronics's Stock

Shares of Kimball Electronics were trading at $19.74 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Kimball Electronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
