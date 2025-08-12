A Peek at Boyd Gaming's Future Earnings

Boyd Gaming BYD is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-07-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Boyd Gaming will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.65.

The announcement from Boyd Gaming is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.10, leading to a 4.29% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Boyd Gaming's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 1.65 1.52 1.79 1.38 1.49 EPS Actual 1.87 1.62 1.96 1.52 1.58 Price Change % 4.0% 4.0% -2.0% 8.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Boyd Gaming's Stock

Shares of Boyd Gaming were trading at $81.44 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 46.26%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Boyd Gaming

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Boyd Gaming.

The consensus rating for Boyd Gaming is Neutral, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $86.09 implies a potential 5.71% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Churchill Downs, Light & Wonder and Super Group (SGHC), three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Churchill Downs, with an average 1-year price target of $134.82, suggesting a potential 65.55% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Light & Wonder, with an average 1-year price target of $110.8, suggesting a potential 36.05% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Super Group (SGHC), with an average 1-year price target of $14.12, suggesting a potential 82.66% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Churchill Downs, Light & Wonder and Super Group (SGHC), providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boyd Gaming Neutral 6.87% $527.08M 11.04% Churchill Downs Outperform 4.91% $392.10M 20.53% Light & Wonder Buy -1.10% $590M 14.37% Super Group (SGHC) Buy 25.49% $150M 9.63%

Key Takeaway:

Boyd Gaming ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the top for Revenue Growth. It ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. It ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company operates wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties (casino space, slot machines, table games, and hotel rooms) in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Geographical regions separate its business segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest and South, and Online. Midwest and South hold the key number of entertainment properties, and it generate the majority of sales for the company.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Boyd Gaming

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Boyd Gaming's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.87%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 14.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boyd Gaming's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 11.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boyd Gaming's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.32% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, Boyd Gaming adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

