ReNew Energy Glb's Earnings Outlook

ReNew Energy Glb RNW is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect ReNew Energy Glb to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

Anticipation surrounds ReNew Energy Glb's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.97% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ReNew Energy Glb's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.04 0.14 0.08 EPS Actual 0.10 -0.11 0.14 0 Price Change % -4.0% -5.0% 0.0% -6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of ReNew Energy Glb were trading at $7.51 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

