Earnings Outlook For Loar Holdings

Loar Holdings LOAR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Loar Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Loar Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.45% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Loar Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.11 0.13 0.10 EPS Actual 0.20 0.11 0.15 0.09 Price Change % -10.0% 1.0% 2.0% 1.0%

Loar Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Loar Holdings were trading at $68.11 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Loar Holdings

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Loar Holdings.

The consensus rating for Loar Holdings is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $99.0 implies a potential 45.35% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Karman Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Karman Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $52.0, suggesting a potential 23.65% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Karman Holdings, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Loar Holdings Buy 24.84% $59.71M 1.40% Karman Holdings Outperform 35.35% $47.02M 1.92%

Key Takeaway:

Loar Holdings has a lower consensus rating compared to its peer. It ranks higher in revenue growth among its peers. The company's gross profit is higher than its peer. However, its return on equity is lower compared to the peer. Overall, Loar Holdings is positioned in the middle among its peers based on these metrics.

Delving into Loar Holdings's Background

Loar Holdings Inc in the design, manufacture, and sale of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Its manufactured products includes auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two- and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions and motion and actuation devices, among others.

Loar Holdings: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Loar Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Loar Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Loar Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.4%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Loar Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Loar Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.26.

To track all earnings releases for Loar Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

