Earnings Outlook For Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold EQX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Equinox Gold will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.
Anticipation surrounds Equinox Gold's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company's EPS missed by $0.30 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.35% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Equinox Gold's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.22
|0.12
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.09
|-0.01
|Price Change %
|-8.0%
|5.0%
|12.0%
|-4.0%
Stock Performance
Shares of Equinox Gold were trading at $6.65 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.
