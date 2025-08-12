A Peek at Coherent's Future Earnings

Coherent COHR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Coherent will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84.

Coherent bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 1.39% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Coherent's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.67 0.61 0.59 EPS Actual 0.91 0.95 0.74 0.61 Price Change % 1.0% 11.0% 10.0% 8.0%

Coherent Share Price Analysis

Shares of Coherent were trading at $113.6 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 73.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Coherent visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.