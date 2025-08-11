A Peek at US Energy's Future Earnings

US Energy USEG is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that US Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

The announcement from US Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.05, leading to a 3.74% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at US Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 -0.04 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.44 -0.08 -0.08 Price Change % 4.0% 8.0% 8.0% 2.0%

Performance of US Energy Shares

Shares of US Energy were trading at $1.14 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about US Energy

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding US Energy.

The consensus rating for US Energy is Buy, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $3.5, there's a potential 207.02% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of PEDEVCO and EON Resources, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for PEDEVCO, with an average 1-year price target of $1.5, suggesting a potential 31.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for EON Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $2.0, suggesting a potential 75.44% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for PEDEVCO and EON Resources, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity US Energy Buy -59.32% $-699K -10.84% PEDEVCO Buy 7.64% $1.98M 0.12% EON Resources Buy -11.94% $4.16M -24.33%

Key Takeaway:

US Energy has the lowest revenue growth among its peers. It also has the lowest gross profit margin. Additionally, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, US Energy ranks at the bottom compared to its peers in all key metrics analyzed.

About US Energy

US Energy Corp is an independent energy company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas-producing properties in the continental United States. It has business properties and operations in the Rockies region (Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota), the Mid-Continent (Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas), and the West Texas, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions. The company generates revenue from its interest in the sales of oil and natural gas production. The group operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry, onshore in the United States.

Breaking Down US Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, US Energy faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -59.32% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: US Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -141.86% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Energy's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.9%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: US Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.02, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

