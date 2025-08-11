A Peek at Lineage Cell Therapeutics's Future Earnings

Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lineage Cell Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.03 Price Change % -3.0% 0.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Market Performance of Lineage Cell Therapeutics's Stock

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics were trading at $0.9844 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Lineage Cell Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The consensus rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $4.33 implies a potential 339.86% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Exagen, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Vanda Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $13.0, suggesting a potential 1220.6% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Exagen, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 915.85% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and Exagen are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lineage Cell Therapeutics Buy 4.02% $1.47M -5.26% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Outperform 4.19% $49.85M -5.45% Exagen Buy 14.19% $10.39M -32.36%

Key Takeaway:

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Consensus rating. For Return on Equity, Lineage Cell Therapeutics is in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering Lineage Cell Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The company's pipeline is based on two platform technologies including cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. Lineage Cell's product candidate is OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy for acute spinal cord injuries, and VAC2, allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells for non-small cell lung cancer, ANP1, an allogeneic auditory neuron progenitor cells transplant for hearing loss, and PNC1, an allogeneic photoreceptor cell transplant for vision loss.

Understanding the Numbers: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lineage Cell Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.02% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -275.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage Cell Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -3.68%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Lineage Cell Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

To track all earnings releases for Lineage Cell Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

