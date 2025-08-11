Preview: ADC Therapeutics's Earnings

ADC Therapeutics ADCT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that ADC Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.36.

Anticipation surrounds ADC Therapeutics's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 6.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ADC Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.38 -0.35 -0.39 -0.44 EPS Actual -0.22 -0.25 -0.28 -0.25 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -2.0% 0.0% -6.0%

ADC Therapeutics Share Price Analysis

Shares of ADC Therapeutics were trading at $2.68 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.75%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for ADC Therapeutics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.