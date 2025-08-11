Earnings Preview: Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive RSI will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-07-30. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Rush Street Interactive to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

Investors in Rush Street Interactive are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rush Street Interactive's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.06 0.06 -0.01 0 EPS Actual 0.11 0.09 0.07 0.05 0.04 Price Change % 26.0% -6.0% -15.0% 1.0% 8.0%

Performance of Rush Street Interactive Shares

Shares of Rush Street Interactive were trading at $18.57 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 105.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Rush Street Interactive

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Rush Street Interactive.

With 7 analyst ratings, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $18.57, indicating a potential unchanged.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Monarch Casino & Resort and PENN Entertainment, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Monarch Casino & Resort, with an average 1-year price target of $101.5, suggesting a potential 446.58% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for PENN Entertainment, with an average 1-year price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential 19.82% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Monarch Casino & Resort and PENN Entertainment, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Rush Street Interactive Buy 22.16% $95.07M 16.34% Monarch Casino & Resort Buy 6.84% $76.20M 5.03% PENN Entertainment Outperform 6.13% $613.30M -0.58%

Key Takeaway:

Rush Street Interactive ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

Financial Insights: Rush Street Interactive

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Rush Street Interactive's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.16% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rush Street Interactive's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Rush Street Interactive's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.34%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

