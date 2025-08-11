What's Next: DarioHealth's Earnings Preview

DarioHealth DRIO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that DarioHealth will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.14.

Anticipation surrounds DarioHealth's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 0.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DarioHealth's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.14 -0.27 -0.55 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.04 -0.18 -0.20 Price Change % -1.0% -7.000000000000001% -5.0% -5.0%

Market Performance of DarioHealth's Stock

Shares of DarioHealth were trading at $0.5398 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on DarioHealth

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on DarioHealth.

Analysts have provided DarioHealth with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $3.0, suggesting a potential 455.76% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Well, Health Catalyst and Simulations Plus, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Well, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 1752.54% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Health Catalyst, with an average 1-year price target of $4.4, suggesting a potential 715.12% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Simulations Plus, with an average 1-year price target of $26.5, suggesting a potential 4809.23% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for American Well, Health Catalyst and Simulations Plus are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity DarioHealth Buy 17.26% $3.88M -19.31% American Well Neutral 12.91% $39.76M -6.83% Health Catalyst Neutral 1.65% $36.23M -11.31% Simulations Plus Buy 9.81% $13.03M -42.97%

Key Takeaway:

DarioHealth ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks last in gross profit and return on equity.

Delving into DarioHealth's Background

DarioHealth Corp is a digital therapeutics (DTx) company delivering personalized evidence-based interventions that are driven by precision data analytics, software, and personalized coaching. Its cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology to deliver seamlessly integrated and engaging digital therapeutics interventions. Also platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

DarioHealth: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DarioHealth's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.26% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: DarioHealth's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -208.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DarioHealth's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -19.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -12.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: DarioHealth's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for DarioHealth visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.