A Peek at Hydrofarm Holdings Group's Future Earnings

Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Hydrofarm Holdings Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $1.02, leading to a 6.04% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Hydrofarm Holdings Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -2.10 -2.42 -1.8 -2 EPS Actual -3.12 -3.80 -2.9 -2.6 Price Change % -6.0% -5.0% -4.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group were trading at $4.49 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.49%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Hydrofarm Holdings Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.