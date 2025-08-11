Uncovering Potential: TechTarget's Earnings Preview

TechTarget TTGT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that TechTarget will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18.

Anticipation surrounds TechTarget's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Here's a look at TechTarget's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.49 0.37 0.40 EPS Actual 0.42 0.42 Price Change % -12.0% -14.000000000000002% 2.0% -8.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of TechTarget were trading at $6.33 as of August 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

