Insights Ahead: GEO Group's Quarterly Earnings

GEO Group GEO will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate GEO Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16.

The market awaits GEO Group's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.05, leading to a 3.73% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at GEO Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.19 0.23 0.24 0.14 EPS Actual 0.22 0.14 0.13 0.21 0.23 Price Change % -6.0% -4.0% 0.0% 4.0% 3.0%

Performance of GEO Group Shares

Shares of GEO Group were trading at $21.5 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 66.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on GEO Group

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on GEO Group.

GEO Group has received a total of 2 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $40.5, the consensus suggests a potential 88.37% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Knightscope, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Knightscope, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 11.63% downside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and Knightscope, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CoreCivic Buy 10.14% $113.89M 2.61% Knightscope Buy 29.41% $-668K -40.64%

Key Takeaway:

GEO Group ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It ranks at the top for Gross Profit. It ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into GEO Group's Background

The GEO Group Inc specializes in detention facilities and community reentry centers. It operates in four segments: U.S. Secure Services, which mainly encompasses U.S.-based secure services business; Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, which conducts its services in the United States, represents services provided to adults for monitoring services and evidence-based supervision and treatment programs for community-based parolees, probationers, and pretrial defendants; Reentry Services conducts its services in the United States represents services provided to adults for residential and non-residential treatment, educational and community-based programs, pre-release and half-way house programs; and International Services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of GEO Group

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: GEO Group's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.58%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GEO Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.14%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): GEO Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, GEO Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

