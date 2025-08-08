What to Expect from IntL Money Express's Earnings

IntL Money Express IMXI will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate IntL Money Express to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

The market awaits IntL Money Express's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 3.73% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at IntL Money Express's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.60 0.58 0.57 EPS Actual 0.35 0.57 0.61 0.55 Price Change % 4.0% 4.0% 12.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of IntL Money Express's Stock

Shares of IntL Money Express were trading at $9.24 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.