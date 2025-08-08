Examining the Future: Arq's Earnings Outlook

Arq ARQ is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Arq will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Anticipation surrounds Arq's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.39% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Arq's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.02 0.03 EPS Actual 0 -0.03 0.04 -0.06 Price Change % -3.0% -6.0% 3.0% 5.0%

Performance of Arq Shares

Shares of Arq were trading at $6.19 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Arq

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Arq.

Arq has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $10.0, the consensus suggests a potential 61.55% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Flotek Industries, Valhi and Aspen Aerogels, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Flotek Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, suggesting a potential 158.48% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Valhi, with an average 1-year price target of $12.0, suggesting a potential 93.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Aspen Aerogels, with an average 1-year price target of $7.0, suggesting a potential 13.09% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Flotek Industries, Valhi and Aspen Aerogels, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Arq Buy 25.33% $9.91M 0.09% Flotek Industries Neutral 5.40% $12.45M 1.85% Valhi Underperform 1.51% $122.50M 1.61% Aspen Aerogels Neutral -16.70% $22.81M -64.82%

Key Takeaway:

Arq ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit margin. Arq's Return on Equity is the second lowest.

Get to Know Arq Better

Arq Inc is an environmental technology company principally engaged in the sale of consumable air, water, and soil treatment solutions including activated carbon (AC) and chemical technologies. The company manufactures and sells activated carbon and other chemicals used to capture and remove contaminants for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, municipal water and air, water and soil treatment and remediation markets. Some of the products in its portfolio are Powdered Activated Carbon, Granula Activated Carbon, and Colloidal Carbon Product among others.

Financial Milestones: Arq's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Arq showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.33% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

