Earnings Preview For Quest Resource Holding

Quest Resource Holding QRHC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Quest Resource Holding to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Investors in Quest Resource Holding are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.09, leading to a 4.86% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Quest Resource Holding's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.08 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.09 -0.06 0.03 Price Change % -5.0% -30.0% -13.0% -8.0%

Performance of Quest Resource Holding Shares

Shares of Quest Resource Holding were trading at $2.03 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 72.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Quest Resource Holding visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.