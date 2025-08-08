August 8, 2025 2:04 PM 1 min read

Insights into Quipt Home Medical's Upcoming Earnings

Quipt Home Medical QIPT will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Quipt Home Medical to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Quipt Home Medical bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 21.6% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quipt Home Medical's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024
EPS Estimate 0.02 0 0.01 -0.01
EPS Actual -0.07 -0.03 -0.07 -0.04
Price Change % -22.0% -2.0% -15.0% -18.0%

Market Performance of Quipt Home Medical's Stock

Shares of Quipt Home Medical were trading at $2.14 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 31.25%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

