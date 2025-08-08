A Preview Of HF Foods Group's Earnings

HF Foods Group HFFG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that HF Foods Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

HF Foods Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.74% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at HF Foods Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.09 EPS Actual 0.07 0.11 -0.07 0 Price Change % -9.0% 28.999999999999996% -1.0% 3.0%

HF Foods Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of HF Foods Group were trading at $2.84 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.32%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.