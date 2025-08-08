Earnings Preview: Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy EE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Excelerate Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34.

The announcement from Excelerate Energy is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.09 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.31% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Excelerate Energy's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.34 0.31 0.31 EPS Actual 0.49 0.40 0.35 0.26 Price Change % 10.0% 5.0% -7.000000000000001% 5.0%

Performance of Excelerate Energy Shares

Shares of Excelerate Energy were trading at $24.42 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.57%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Excelerate Energy

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Excelerate Energy.

The consensus rating for Excelerate Energy is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $39.0 implies a potential 59.71% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of New Fortress Energy, Tsakos Energy Navigation and Nordic American Tankers, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for New Fortress Energy, with an average 1-year price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential 74.41% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tsakos Energy Navigation, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 14.0% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Nordic American Tankers, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 87.71% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for New Fortress Energy, Tsakos Energy Navigation and Nordic American Tankers are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Excelerate Energy Buy 57.46% $90.75M 9.92% New Fortress Energy Buy -31.84% $107.93M -11.04% Tsakos Energy Navigation Neutral -2.25% $66.97M 1.78% Nordic American Tankers Neutral -37.36% $8.20M 0.84%

Key Takeaway:

Excelerate Energy ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Delving into Excelerate Energy's Background

Excelerate Energy Inc offers LNG solutions, providing integrated services along the LNG value chain. It offers a full range of regasification services, from FSRUs to infrastructure development, to LNG and natural gas supply. Its business spans the globe, with a regional presence in 11 countries and an operational presence in Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Finland, Germany, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States.

Excelerate Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Excelerate Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 57.46%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Excelerate Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.92%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Excelerate Energy's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.69%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.36.

