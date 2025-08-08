A Look at Compass Minerals Intl's Upcoming Earnings Report

Compass Minerals Intl CMP is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Compass Minerals Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

Anticipation surrounds Compass Minerals Intl's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.63 in the last quarter, leading to a 26.21% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Compass Minerals Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0 -0.05 -0.45 -0.74 EPS Actual 0.63 -0.55 -0.77 -1.01 Price Change % 26.0% -6.0% 1.0% -3.0%

Tracking Compass Minerals Intl's Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals Intl were trading at $20.7 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 109.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Compass Minerals Intl

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Compass Minerals Intl.

Analysts have provided Compass Minerals Intl with 2 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $21.0, suggesting a potential 1.45% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Nexa Res, Ivanhoe Electric and United States Antimony, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Nexa Res, with an average 1-year price target of $4.67, suggesting a potential 77.44% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ivanhoe Electric, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, suggesting a potential 32.37% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for United States Antimony, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 75.85% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Nexa Res, Ivanhoe Electric and United States Antimony are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Compass Minerals Intl Buy 35.88% $76.80M -12.81% Nexa Res Underperform -3.79% $132.54M 0.12% Ivanhoe Electric Outperform 98.51% $774K -7.95% United States Antimony Buy 127.86% $2.37M 1.78%

Key Takeaway:

Compass Minerals Intl ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, while it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Delving into Compass Minerals Intl's Background

Compass Minerals currently produces two primary products: salt and specialty potash fertilizer. The company's main assets include rock salt mines in Ontario, Louisiana, and the United Kingdom. The fertilizer is produced from a brine operation at the Great Salt Lake in Utah that produces sulfate of potash and magnesium chloride. Compass' salt products are used for deicing and also by industrial and consumer end markets. The firm's sulfate of potash is used by growers of high-value crops that are sensitive to standard potash.

Compass Minerals Intl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Compass Minerals Intl's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 35.88% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Compass Minerals Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -6.47%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Compass Minerals Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -12.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.41, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Compass Minerals Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.