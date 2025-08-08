A Glimpse of Cannae Holdings's Earnings Potential

Cannae Holdings CNNE will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cannae Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.29.

The market awaits Cannae Holdings's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS missed by $0.19 in the last quarter, leading to a 5.32% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Cannae Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.40 -0.29 -0.22 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.59 -0.74 -0.22 -2.49 Price Change % -5.0% -0.0% -3.0% -4.0%

Cannae Holdings Share Price Analysis

Shares of Cannae Holdings were trading at $19.68 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Cannae Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cannae Holdings.

The consensus rating for Cannae Holdings is Outperform, derived from 2 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $24.0 implies a potential 21.95% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Cannae Holdings, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Cannae Holdings, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cannae Holdings Outperform -6.78% $-2M -6.35%

Key Takeaway:

Cannae Holdings ranks at the bottom among its peers in terms of revenue growth, with a negative growth rate of -6.78%. Its gross profit is reported at $-2M, indicating a challenging financial position compared to its peers. The return on equity for Cannae Holdings is -6.35%, reflecting a lower performance in generating profits from shareholders' equity. Overall, Cannae Holdings lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

About Cannae Holdings

Cannae Holdings Inc is a holding company that manages and operates a group of companies and investments. The company's reportable segments are Restaurant Group, Dun & Bradstreet, Alight, BKFC, Corporate and Other. Majority of the company's revenue is generated from its Restaurant Group segment which represents the operations of O'Charley's and Ninety Nine Restaurants.

Financial Milestones: Cannae Holdings's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Cannae Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.78%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Cannae Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -109.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -6.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cannae Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.23%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

To track all earnings releases for Cannae Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.