A Look Ahead: Macerich's Earnings Forecast

Macerich MAC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Macerich to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09.

The market awaits Macerich's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.84% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Macerich's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.47 0.40 0.40 EPS Actual 0.33 0.47 0.36 0.37 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% 4.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Macerich's Stock

Shares of Macerich were trading at $16.58 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Macerich

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Macerich.

With 4 analyst ratings, Macerich has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $20.0, indicating a potential 20.63% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Phillips Edison & Co, Tanger and Kite Realty Gr Trust, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Phillips Edison & Co, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 123.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tanger, with an average 1-year price target of $34.0, suggesting a potential 105.07% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kite Realty Gr Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential 48.79% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Phillips Edison & Co, Tanger and Kite Realty Gr Trust are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Macerich Buy 19.37% $132.06M -1.86% Phillips Edison & Co Neutral 10.05% $127.15M 0.56% Tanger Buy 9.10% $100.32M 4.71% Kite Realty Gr Trust Neutral 0.45% $157.86M 3.35%

Key Takeaway:

Macerich ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

About Macerich

Macerich invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 29 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 10 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with two power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 42.1 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $837 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in March 2025.

Macerich's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Macerich's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Macerich's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Macerich's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.99.

To track all earnings releases for Macerich visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.