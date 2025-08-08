What to Expect from Kymera Therapeutics's Earnings

Kymera Therapeutics KYMR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Kymera Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.77.

Investors in Kymera Therapeutics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kymera Therapeutics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.91 -0.79 -0.84 -0.68 EPS Actual -0.82 -0.88 -0.82 -0.58 Price Change % -2.0% 4.0% 1.0% 4.0%

Performance of Kymera Therapeutics Shares

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics were trading at $40.85 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.41%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Kymera Therapeutics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kymera Therapeutics.

Analysts have given Kymera Therapeutics a total of 12 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $57.08, indicating a potential 39.73% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential 96.65% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $36.17, suggesting a potential 11.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $48.0, suggesting a potential 17.5% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Outperform 13.24% $143.49M -77.79% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Buy 64.09% $104.36M -2.40% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Neutral -10.61% $164.87M -26.30% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Buy 44.34% $85.78M 3.74%

Key Takeaway:

Kymera Therapeutics ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The Consensus rating places Kymera Therapeutics in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to reinventing the treatment of human disease through the development of, differentiated medicines that address health problems and that meaningfully improve patients' lives. It is committed to novel technologies to address targets that have known disease-causing biology, but which have not been drugged, or have been inadequately drugged, often based on limitations of existing technologies. Its approach is intended to discover and develop a new generation of medicines in a disease-agnostic manner. Its product pipelines are STAT6, TYK2, and IRAK4.

A Deep Dive into Kymera Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Kymera Therapeutics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 114.83%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -296.75%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kymera Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.92%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kymera Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

