Examining the Future: United States Cellular's Earnings Outlook

United States Cellular USM is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that United States Cellular will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Anticipation surrounds United States Cellular's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.16, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at United States Cellular's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.37 -0.10 0.13 0.14
EPS Actual 0.21 0.05 0.26 0.20
Price Change % -8.0% -2.0% -7.000000000000001% -6.0%

Tracking United States Cellular's Stock Performance

Shares of United States Cellular were trading at $74.6 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 43.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for United States Cellular visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
