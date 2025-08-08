A Look at AST SpaceMobile's Upcoming Earnings Report

AST SpaceMobile ASTS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AST SpaceMobile will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

AST SpaceMobile bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.06, leading to a 2.25% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at AST SpaceMobile's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.18 -0.2 -0.22 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.18 -1.1 -0.51 Price Change % -2.0% 12.0% -10.0% 51.0%

AST SpaceMobile Share Price Analysis

Shares of AST SpaceMobile were trading at $47.71 as of August 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 141.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on AST SpaceMobile

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AST SpaceMobile.

The consensus rating for AST SpaceMobile is Neutral, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $46.54 implies a potential 2.45% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Liberty Global, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Liberty Global, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Liberty Global Neutral 19.96% $803.80M -21.78%

Key Takeaway:

AST SpaceMobile is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth compared to its peers. In terms of gross profit, AST SpaceMobile is at the top among its peers. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know AST SpaceMobile Better

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Financial Insights: AST SpaceMobile

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: AST SpaceMobile's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 43.6%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AST SpaceMobile's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6365.74%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AST SpaceMobile's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -8.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AST SpaceMobile's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: AST SpaceMobile's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.84.

